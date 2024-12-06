FIA recovers $40,000 in Karachi illegal currency trade bust

KARACHI - A jewellers shop in Clifton Block 6 was raided by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s Corporate Crime Circle early Thursday morning, uncovering an illegal foreign currency exchange operation. FIA Karachi Director Nauman Siddiqui revealed that $40,000 and Rs2.3 million were seized during the raid at the jewellery shop. The shop was allegedly exchanging gold and Pakistani currency for foreign currency without authorisation.

Authorities also confiscated mobile phones and documents containing key records. The shop owner, Mumtaz Shaukat, and his associate, Khalid Ayub, were arrested at the scene. In a significant move against illegal financial activities, the FIA on November 7 had also conducted three raids in Karachi, targeting hawala-hundi operators. The raids led to the seizure of Rs25 million in cash, along with prize bonds, cheques, computers, and mobile phones, the agency had said.

It had added that five suspects were arrested in connection with the illegal currency transfers. According to Siddiqui, the FIA’s Corporate Crime Circle had led the operations. The first raid had taken place at a building on Shahrah-e-Millat, where officials apprehended Asif Ashraf, a travel agency owner, and hawala dealer Shayan Wahid, he had added.

Meanwhile, under the leadership of SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso, Larkana Police conducted a targeted operation on Thursday against organized gangs of criminals and anti-social elements in the slum areas of Neodero and Madaji, in which a heavy contingent of Larkana Police participated and a large number of police mobiles were deployed. During the operation, by demolishing the fronts and hideouts of robbers and criminals, weapons and motorcycles were recovered from several suspects from different areas.

On the other hand, SSP Larkana along with SHOs of various police stations including DSP Bakrani also inspected the police post under construction in the Bakapure area.

On this occasion, SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso said that In order to make the law and order atmosphere more stable and to narrow the circle of criminals, Larkana Police is still carrying out an unstoppable series of operations under comprehensive planning.