First-ever inmate graduation ceremony held in Peshawar

Peshawar - The Central Prison Peshawar on Thursday hosted the first-ever graduation ceremony for inmates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, celebrating the accomplishments of 43 individuals who successfully completed a six-month vocational training program.

This pioneering initiative is part of the government’s broader vision to rehabilitate prisoners and equip them with valuable skills for reintegration into society. The training included computer literacy, leather goods manufacturing, tailoring, and shoe-making, with diplomas awarded by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Trade Testing Board.

The ceremony was attended by prominent officials, including the Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Prisons, Humayun Khan, and Inspector General of Prisons, Usman Mehsud.

Humayun Khan underscored the government’s commitment to transforming prisons into rehabilitation centers. “This graduation is not just an event; it’s a testament to the transformative power of education and skill-building. We believe in providing second chances, and our focus is on ensuring that every inmate has the opportunity to rebuild their lives and contribute positively to society,” said Mr. Khan.

Superintendent of Central Prison Peshawar, Waseem Khan, emphasized the prison’s dedication to reform. “This program reflects our commitment to empowering inmates through education and skills development. It is a significant step in reducing recidivism and creating pathways for a better future,” he said. Inspector General of Prisons, Usman Mehsud, commended the collective efforts of inmates, prison staff, and trainers, highlighting the importance of collaboration in achieving success. “This initiative sets a precedent for other correctional facilities in the province,” he added.

The Special Assistant to CM, Humayun Khan, also expressed his gratitude to Al-Khidmat Foundation for their instrumental support in implementing skill development programs. “Such collaborations are vital for sustainable reform. Together, we are reshaping the future of prisons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he remarked.

The event concluded with the distribution of diplomas to the inmates and performance certificates to prison staff.

Additionally, the guests inaugurated a new administrative office at Central Prison Peshawar, where Humayun Khan applauded the jail administration’s progressive efforts. “This is just the beginning. Prisons across the province are being reimagined as centers of hope and opportunity. We are committed to creating a system that prioritizes rehabilitation over punishment,” Humayun Khan concluded.

The ceremony marks a historic step forward in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s prison reform efforts, offering a beacon of hope for inmates seeking a fresh start.