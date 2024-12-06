Former PTI media coordinator seeks apology from Nawaz Sharif

In a heartfelt open letter, Javed Badar, the former media coordinator of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has extended a public apology to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif for spreading "false narratives and slanderous accusations" during his tenure with the Imran Khan-led party.

Expressing deep regret and seeking forgiveness from Nawaz Sharif, his family, and his party, Badar revealed that his apology was driven by personal reflection and a fear of divine accountability. "This letter is written purely out of fear of the hereafter and the voice of my conscience, without any pressure or temptation," he clarified.

Badar admitted to fabricating and disseminating false propaganda that tarnished the reputation of Nawaz Sharif and his family. He also criticized the filing of false cases against Nawaz, which resulted in his imprisonment, stating, "Allah's justice has restored Nawaz Sharif's honour and position."

Explaining his decision to leave PTI, Badar cited events such as the appointment of Usman Buzdar as Punjab's chief minister and alleged corruption under the influence of Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan’s wife. "I left PTI when corruption was openly allowed under Bushra Bibi's watch," he wrote.

He accused the PTI government of depleting the national treasury, straining international relations, and inciting rebellion against the military. In contrast, he praised Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for their leadership and efforts to bring stability and improve diplomatic ties.

Badar also issued an apology to the nation and the parents of young PTI supporters, admitting that the party had misled the youth and caused political division. "We in PTI have poisoned Pakistani politics and confused young minds, a mistake for which we will pay the price for generations," he confessed.

Speaking to a news channel, Badar confirmed the authenticity of his letter and pledged to take full responsibility for his past actions. He also expressed a desire to meet Nawaz Sharif personally to apologize. "If I ever meet Nawaz Sharif, I will admit my mistakes to him directly," he said.