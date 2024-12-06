From Scarcity to Abundance

The global population has surpassed 7.6 billion and is projected to reach 11 billion by 2100, putting immense pressure on the planet’s finite resources. Rapid population growth strains the environment through overconsumption of resources like land, food, and water, and large-scale waste production, including greenhouse gases and pollutants.

To address these challenges, a paradigm shift is needed in resource management. The Circular Economy Model (CEM) offers a solution by maximising resource efficiency and minimising waste. Defined by Hislop and Hill (2011) as a strategy for sustainable economic and social development, the CEM involves rethinking, reusing, and recycling to extend product life cycles.

The United Nations has been promoting CEM since 2015, encouraging innovative business models and consumer awareness. Countries like the Netherlands, France, and Italy are leading the way, with the European Union’s Circular Economy Action Plan serving as a blueprint.

The CEM not only reduces greenhouse gas emissions but also fosters sustainable growth and resource independence. By adopting this model, countries can progress environmentally, economically, and socially, ensuring a future of abundance over scarcity.

MISHKAT SHAFAQUE MARWAT,

Bannu.