Friday, December 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

‘Govt formulating Gender Digital D ivide Policy to empower women’

INP
December 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The government is formulating a Gender Digital Divide Policy to enhance women’s access to the digital economy.

“The government is committed to ending the digital gender divide,” an official from the Ministry of IT said.

“Women’s access to technology and the internet is essential for their empowerment, which can be achieved through the provision of digital devices and internet connectivity,” the official added. The government is actively working to eliminate barriers that hinder women’s use of mobile phones and Information and Communications Technology.

“Digitalization can empower women and help integrate them into mainstream politics,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s Free Laptop Scheme is playing a significant role in expanding access to digital tools, the official highlighted.

NA panel expresses concerns over state of healthcare facilities at Polyclinic

Additionally, efforts are underway to implement the Smartphones for All Policy, which aims to provide affordable smartphones to the public.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1733373189.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024