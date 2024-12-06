Imran Khan faces 188 cases as legal troubles deepen

The challenges for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan continue to mount, with the total number of cases against the jailed leader rising to 188 as of Friday, according to Dunya News.

A report by the Ministry of Interior reveals that 74 cases have been filed against Khan in Islamabad, while 99 cases have been registered in Punjab. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where his party holds power, two cases have been filed against him.

Additionally, the cricket-turned-politician is facing seven inquiries by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and three cases in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) courts.

The report also highlights that Khan’s appeal against his conviction in the Toshakhana case is still pending in court, alongside fresh cases filed against him following PTI’s protests in October, November, and December.

The Interior Ministry submitted this detailed report to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in response to a request from Khan’s sister, Noureen Niazi.