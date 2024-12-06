India lacks political will for dialogue: Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said India lacks the political will to engage in dialogue to resolve the issues including the Kashmir dispute. Speaking at a weekly news briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch Pakistan once again underscored its commitment to resolving regional disputes through dialogue, lamenting India’s persistent reluctance to engage in meaningful talks.

She emphasized Pakistan’s willingness to engage constructively on all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. “Despite Pakistan’s consistent advocacy for result-oriented dialogue and peaceful coexistence, the political will to resolve disputes through diplomacy remains absent on India’s part. It takes two to tango,” Baloch said, urging India to create an environment conducive to peace and dialogue.

The spokesperson expressed grave concern over India’s ongoing human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). She condemned the recent confiscation of properties belonging to 13 individuals in Kishtwar district as part of a systematic campaign to suppress dissent and intimidate the Kashmiri people. “These actions are not isolated incidents but rather part of a broader pattern of state-sponsored repression,” Baloch stated. “We call upon India to halt its oppressive policies, which are in clear violation of international law, and to respect the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people.” She reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people, pledging continued political, diplomatic, and moral backing for their legitimate right to self-determination as enshrined in United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

Pakistan’s outreach for peaceful dialogue has often been met with resistance from India, the spokesperson noted. She highlighted Pakistan’s responsible approach despite strained relations, emphasizing that dialogue remains the only viable path to lasting peace in the region. “India’s reluctance to engage constructively is a significant hurdle. We urge our eastern neighbour to abandon its hostile posture and work towards resolving disputes through diplomacy,” Baloch remarked. She expressed concern over the systematic targeting of Muslims and their places of worship in India. “These disturbing trends are indicative of a broader agenda of discrimination and marginalization. Indian authorities must take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security, and dignity of their Muslim population,” she added.

Baloch said the government remains resolute in its efforts to secure justice for Dr Aafia Siddiqui, the Pakistani neuroscientist imprisoned in the United States. Baloch assured that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is actively pursuing the case in accordance with court directives. “The government will continue to utilize all available diplomatic channels to ensure that Dr. Siddiqui’s rights are upheld and her case is handled with the urgency and sensitivity it deserves,” she affirmed. The spokesperson also addressed the escalating crisis in Syria, warning of its potential to destabilize the region further and embolden terrorist groups. “Pakistan is deeply concerned about the ongoing violence in Syria and calls for immediate international efforts to de-escalate tensions. We remain committed to supporting Syria’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity,” she added.

On US-China relations, she said Pakistan advocates for cooperation over confrontation between major powers, hoping their differences can be managed constructively for global prosperity. To a question about the Palestine crisis, she welcomed a UN General Assembly resolution calling for Israel’s withdrawal from Palestinian territories. Baloch also condemned the ongoing genocide in Gaza, urging immediate international intervention. On counterterrorism efforts, she said Pakistan remains steadfast in its fight against terrorism, with recent operations resulting in significant sacrifices by security forces. Baloch reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace, justice, and regional stability. “Pakistan will continue to uphold its principles, stand against oppression, and strive for a just and equitable global order,” she said.