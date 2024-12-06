Iran Consul General discusses trade with KPBOIT

Peshawar - The Consul General of Iran to Peshawar, Ali Benafsheh Khah, on Thursday paid an official visit to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT).

During the visit, he met with the Vice Chairman of KPBOIT, Hassan Masood, to discuss enhancing bilateral trade relations between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Iran.

The meeting began with an exchange of pleasantries, followed by discussions on trade facilitation and expanding cross-border commerce. Benafsheh Khah emphasized Iran’s interest in strengthening economic ties with Pakistan, focusing on areas offering mutual economic and cultural benefits.

Highlighting the longstanding partnership between the Consulate General of Iran and KPBOIT, Benafsheh Khah praised collaborative efforts that have significantly fostered trade relations. He particularly acknowledged KPBOIT’s pivotal role in facilitating the successful participation of a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa delegation at the international trade expo held in Tehran in May 2024, which proved instrumental in strengthening commercial ties.

A key point of discussion was the proposal to initiate meat exports to Iran. The Consul General expressed confidence in the potential of this initiative, noting its capacity to boost agricultural and livestock trade, support local farmers, and create new economic opportunities. He stressed the need for efficient trade routes and streamlined processes to facilitate this exchange.

The Vice Chairman of KPBOIT, Hassan Masood, outlined Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s abundant resources and potential, particularly in agriculture and livestock. He assured support for Iran’s demand for quality meat, emphasizing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s strategic location, which positions it as a key player in meat exports, with Iran serving as an ideal market.

Both parties also discussed resolving regulatory hurdles, improving trade transportation infrastructure, and exploring opportunities for joint ventures to enhance bilateral trade.