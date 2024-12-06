Friday, December 06, 2024
JI Karachi chief condoles with editor The Nation

NEWS WIRE
December 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Amir Munam Zafar Zahid Askari has expressed his deep grief over the demise of Chaudhry Masood Ahmed, the father of Salman Masood, the Editor of English newspaper The Nation. In his message, Munam Zafar conveyed his sympathies and condolences to Salman Masood on the death of his father. He prayed for peace for the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

LAHORE CCPO CONDOLES DEATH OF FATHER OF SALMAN MASOOD

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of father of Editor The Nation Salman Masood. In his condolence message, Bilal Siddique Kamyana prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

