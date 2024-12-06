KP to launch life insurance scheme in 2025: CM

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has announced the launch of the Life Insurance Scheme, a flagship project of the provincial government, starting January 1, 2025.

The scheme will provide financial assistance to families in case of the death of the head of the household at any public sector hospital or a health facility empanelled under the Sehat Card program. The provincial government will offer Rs 1 million for individuals below the age of 60 and Rs 500,000 for those above 60 years. The initiative, estimated to cost Rs 4.5 billion annually, will be fully funded by the provincial government.

The decision was finalized during a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. The meeting was attended by Provincial Finance Minister Muzammil Aslam, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Ikramullah, and administrative secretaries of the concerned departments, among others.

The meeting reviewed progress on various flagship projects, including the Life Insurance Scheme, Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway, establishment of Islamic Takaful Insurance Company, creation of a Debt Management Fund, construction of the Provincial Power Transmission Line, Home Stay Tourism Project, solarization of household and government buildings, and the Trade Corridor Hub.

The Chief Minister set a three-month deadline for establishing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Islamic Takaful Insurance Company and directed officials to expedite the necessary documentation. He also emphasized the timely completion of Lot 1 of the provincial power transmission line, a 40-kilometer, 220kV line from Matiltan to Bahrain in Swat, at a cost of Rs 8 billion. This section is expected to be completed within 18 months, with Lot 2, a 120-kilometer extension to the Chakdara grid, also in the pipeline. The project is projected to generate Rs 9 billion annually for the provincial government.

The Chief Minister instructed the Finance Department to release Rs 2 billion immediately for land acquisition for the Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway, with simultaneous processes in both cities. Additionally, the creation of a Debt Management Fund, expected to generate monthly revenues of Rs 400 to 500 million, was highlighted as a priority, with directives to ensure its immediate operationalization.

To promote tourism, the provincial government plans to advertise the Home Stay Tourism Project by January 1, 2025. The Chief Minister also urged officials to accelerate the solarization of government buildings, a key element of the province’s energy sustainability strategy.

Terming these flagship projects pivotal for economic development, the Chief Minister assured that all necessary resources would be allocated to ensure their timely completion. “These projects are of public interest, and any unnecessary delays will not be tolerated,” he stated, emphasizing the importance of delivering their benefits to citizens promptly.