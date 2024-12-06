KSA extends $3b deposit term for another year

ISLAMABAD - The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has extended the term for the deposit of $3 billion maturing on 05 December 2024 for another year.

The said amount has been placed with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on behalf of Pakistan. The extension of the term of the deposit is the continuation of the support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, which will help in strengthening the foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan and contribute to the country’s economic growth and development.

It is worth noting here that the $3 billion deposit agreement was initially signed with SFD in the year 2021 and subsequently rolled over in 2022 & 2023, after the issuance of the royal directives that reflect the continuation of the close relationship between the two brotherly countries.

Meanwhile, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $16.620 billion as of 29-Nov-2024. The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan are $12.038 billion and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $4.581 billion.

During the week ended on 29-Nov-2024, SBP reserves increased by $620 million to $12,038.3 million. The increase is mainly on account of the official inflow of $500 million from ADB.

The reserves have build as Pakistan has borrowed $2.73 billion from international donors during the first four months (July to October) of the current fiscal year. The country has received the first tranche of $1.03 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Meanwhile, Pakistan has received $1.7 billion from other bilateral and multilateral sources during the first four months of the current fiscal year, according to the latest data of Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The government had budgeted $19.393 billion from multiple financing sources for the fiscal year 2024-25 including $19.216 billion loans and $176.29 million grants. Pakistan has received only 14 percent of the annual budgeted amount in July to April period of the ongoing financial year.