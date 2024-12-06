Friday, December 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

LDA seals 93 illegal commercial buildings

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Thursday sealed 93 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different parts of Lahore. The LDA teams also demolished three structures over violation of building bylaws. LDA Town Planning Wing sealed 13 premises in Gujjarpura, 21 in Gulshn-e-Ravi, 34 in Allama Iqbal Town, and 25 in OPF Housing Scheme for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees. The sealed premises include Crescent Kids Campus, Fine Pizza, marriage halls, private hospitals, bakers, restaurants, grocery stores, beauty parlors, builders, offices and other businesses. LDA teams demolished one marquee site and two illegal structures in Kot Lakhpat. LDA Chief Town Planner Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police and heavy machinery.

As per the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

President, PM laud security forces for eliminating eight Khawarij in KP operations

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against land grabbers, violation of bylaws, encroachments, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1733465485.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024