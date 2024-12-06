LHC criticizes market timing relaxation, issues directives to combat smog

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday expressed dissatisfaction over the extension of market timings to 10 PM amid ongoing anti-smog measures.

During a hearing on a petition seeking steps to combat smog, Justice Shahid Karim questioned the advocate general about altering market hours without submitting a report to the court.

“How can the market timings be changed without court approval?” Justice Karim asked, adding that the decision appeared to be influenced by external pressure. “This is a critical issue, and no negligence can be tolerated,” he remarked.

The advocate general assured the court that the matter would be addressed promptly.

The court instructed officials to issue vehicle fitness tags only after clearing their certificates and emphasized the involvement of the Safe Cities Authority in streamlining the process.

Additionally, Justice Karim ordered inspections of motorcycles and mini-loaders to reduce smog levels.

The court also directed authorities to take action against individuals involved in burning garbage and instructed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to allocate designated areas for fruit and vegetable vendors in the city.