LUMS partners with Peking University to promote academic, cultural interest

ISLAMABAD - An agreement was signed between LUMS and Peking University Law School, China, for strengthening ties in areas of shared academic and cultural interest.

The Centre for Chinese Legal Studies (CCLS) in Lahore facilitated the partnership between the two sides. This agreement aims to enhance educational and research collaboration, strengthening ties in areas of shared academic and cultural interest.

As one of China’s leading universities, Peking University offers extensive opportunities for growth and partnership.

The agreement establishes a framework for student and faculty exchanges, along with short-term visitor programs, providing participants with direct exposure to the unique legal, cultural, and policy environments of both Pakistan and China.

The exchange initiatives are designed to expand perspectives, foster mutual understanding, and enrich participants’ academic experiences.

The collaboration prioritizes joint research on critical legal and policy issues affecting both nations.

Through shared research projects, scholars and students will delve into topics such as cross-border investment, trade law, and dispute resolution—key areas of focus as economic and legal systems grow increasingly interconnected. The partnership also emphasizes organizing seminars, conferences, and workshops.

These events will serve as platforms for legal scholars, practitioners, and students to share research, discuss emerging challenges, and exchange innovative ideas. Such activities aim to strengthen intellectual ties and inspire further academic collaboration between the two countries.

The MoU includes provisions for exploring new forms of academic engagement, reflecting a shared commitment to adaptability and fostering practical skills.

This dynamic approach ensures the partnership remains relevant in an evolving global landscape.

Additionally, CCLS and Peking University Law School seek to advance legal scholarship on critical issues, particularly those related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The collaboration will address legal and policy challenges tied to these transformative infrastructure projects, focusing on cross-border investment, trade, and dispute resolution.

CCLS at LUMS highlighted the partnership’s potential to promote academic growth and research on the legal dimensions of CPEC and BRI, furthering mutual understanding between Pakistan and China.