Malik/Nauman, Frans/Tufail squeeze into 60+ doubles final at ITF Masters MT200

LAHORE - Rashid Malik/Nauman Aleem and Frans Bal Tussen/Tufail Cheema qualified for the 60+ doubles final in the RLK Group ITF Masters Championship 2024 (MT 200) at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park, Lahore.

Malik/Nauman delivered a dominant performance in the semifinal, overcoming Hasib Tahir Baig and Tahir Ghani Butt with an emphatic 6-1, 6-1 win. In the other 60+ semifinal, Frans Bal Tussen and Tufail Cheema defeated Husnain Mirza and Rasheed Zaheer 6-4, 6-2 to set up a clash against Rashid Malik and Nauman Aleem in the final.

In the 55+ doubles semifinals, Nauman Aleem also paired with Israr Gul to edge out Waheed Ahmad and Kaffee Siddiqui 6-0, 7-6, while Azim Tiwana and Imran Siddiqui secured a 6-2, 6-1 win over Khurram Imtiaz and Arif Feroze.

The 50+ doubles category saw intense competition. Fayyaz Khan and Azim Tiwana defeated Ashar Ali Khan and Arif Feroze 6-4, 6-2, while Pervez Hassan and Mehboob Waheed overcame Munir Gill and Anjum Kamal Mirza in a nail-biting match 2-6, 6-2, 14-12.

In the 45+ doubles semifinals, Shahzad PAF and Irfan Ullah displayed exceptional teamwork to beat Khurram Imtiaz and Qadir Nawaz 6-2, 6-0. Similarly, Shahzad PAF partnered with Inam Gul in the 40+ doubles semi-finals to triumph over Ashar Ali Khan and Syed Hadi Hussain 6-2, 6-3.

The 35+ doubles quarterfinals featured Rai Asim Zafar and Zeeshan Hasib Baig defeating Imad Munir and Ahsan Wali 6-2, 6-1, while Mobeen Akram and Mustafain Naseer edged past Muhammad Yasir and Sameer Noorani 7-5, 7-5.

In the senior 65+ category, Waqar Nisar and Inam-ul-Haq defeated Salah-ud-Din and Imtiaz Riaz Qureshi 6-2, 6-3. Tufail Cheema and Tariq Murtaza eased past Muhammad Saeed and Mobeen Malik 6-2, 6-2. Meanwhile, in the 70+ doubles semifinal, Maj. Saeed Ikram and Muhammad Saeed registered a comprehensive 6-0, 6-0 victory over Asif Dar and Khalid Farooq.