Man killed, five others injured in road mishap

December 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KASUR   -   A man on Monday was killed and five others received  injuries as two vehicles collided each other in Moza Pakki Haveli on Ferozepur road. The rescue source said that two Mazda trucks hit each other due to overspeeding. As a result, a man was killed on the spot while five others including Abid, Zahid, and Farooq got injured. The Rescue 1122 team transferred the body and the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ). The police have registered a case and launched further investigation.

