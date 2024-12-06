Maryam Nawaz launches Free Solar Panel Scheme in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has officially launched the CM Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme, aimed at providing relief from rising electricity costs to one lakh consumers in the province.

According to an official press release from CM House, the scheme is designed for electricity consumers using up to 200 units per month, enabling them to transition to solar energy without incurring any costs.

Applications for the scheme can be submitted via an online portal cmsolarscheme.punjab.gov.pk or SMS, making the registration process accessible and straightforward.

The initiative follows previous measures where millions of Punjab residents benefited from electricity subsidies, and it underscores the government’s commitment to channel public resources for public welfare.

Under the scheme, 100,000 solar systems will be distributed over the next year. Consumers using up to 100 units of electricity monthly will receive 550-watt solar systems, while those consuming up to 200 units will receive 1100-watt solar systems.

The program is expected to significantly reduce electricity bills for eligible consumers and contribute to environmental sustainability by lowering carbon emissions by approximately 57,000 tons annually.

To ensure transparency, a computerized balloting system will be used to select beneficiaries. Verification will involve the reference and CNIC numbers on monthly electricity bills. Additionally, a helpline will be set up to assist consumers with the registration and installation processes.

Authorities emphasised that the solar panels and inverters will be linked to the consumers’ CNICs to prevent theft, and the initiative is anticipated to reduce the federal government’s subsidy burden while promoting renewable energy in Punjab.

On December 4, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the ‘Honhaar Scholarship Program’, to ensure high-quality education for deserving students in the province.

The program was officially launched at an opening ceremony held at Punjab University, where CM Maryam Nawaz distributed checks among successful students.

She also inaugurated an e-portal to facilitate easy access to the program, worth Rs130 billion.

CM Maryam Nawaz also launched an e-portal that would allow students easy access to the program.

While speaking at the ceremony, the Punjab CM said that over 70,000 students have applied for the Honhaar scholarship program, with 30,000 having been granted the scholarship. Notably, 32 percent of the selected students belong to South Punjab.

At least 18,000 female students are among successful candidates who have been awarded scholarships, she said.

Under the ‘Honhaar Scholarship Program’, 30,000 students have been awarded scholarships annually across 68 districts. 50 public sector university students will receive scholarships, along with 131 graduates in 16 major fields.