Minister distributes cheques among beneficiaries of ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’

LAHORE - The Punjab government has initiated the process of providing second installments to beneficiaries of the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” program. Under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yasin visited various areas of Lahore to inspect the construction of houses. During his visit, Bilal Yasin distributed cheques for the second installment to beneficiaries, including Muhammad Zahid Rasheed from Tehsil Wahga ,Tanveer Siddiqui and Arsalan Saleem from Tehsil Shalimar. The minister inquired about the loan acquisition process and other facilities and challenges faced by the beneficiaries. Bilal said that the Punjab government is committed to providing interest-free loans to deserving individuals, ensuring that the loan disbursement process is based on 100% merit and transparency. DG Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency Saif Anwar Jappa said that the government aims to provide housing facilities to 6,000 individuals by the end of December. The “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” programme, launched by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, aims to provide affordable housing solutions to low-income families in Punjab. The programme offers interest-free loans of up to Rs1.5 million, with a repayment period of five years.