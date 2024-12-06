NA panel expresses concerns over state of healthcare facilities at Polyclinic

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination has expressed serious concerns over the state of healthcare facilities at the Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital in Islamabad.

“Despite being one of the capital’s most prominent public healthcare facilities, the hospital faced numerous operational deficiencies including outdated medical equipment, a chronic shortage of medicines and an unsatisfactory patient care,” the Committee which met under the Chairmanship of Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani, MNA on Thursday, observed. It noted that the reality led to increasing dissatisfaction among the patients and medical professionals alike. The Committee demanded an immediate intervention to upgrade the Polyclinic’s infrastructure and improve the availability of basic healthcare services, ensuring that every citizen regardless of his social status receives adequate care.

The Committee also underscored the urgent need for reforms in Pakistan’s healthcare sector and addressed a range of pressing issues impacting the nation’s healthcare system. The discussions revolved around critical concerns affecting the performance of Pakistan Nursing Council, urgent need to strengthen mental health services, issues related to the working of Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital, Islamabad and briefing on the praprations of the MDCAT retake 2024.

The Committee also discussed the “Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024”, moved by Syed Rafiullah, MNA. In an impassioned exchange, the Committee strongly emphasized the unresolved crisis within the Pakistan Nursing Council, urging immediate action to break the deadlock that had paralyzed the working of nursing institutes across the country, exacerbating the already severe shortage of qualified nurses. The Committee members were united in their call for the Prime Minister’s intervention to address this administrative impasse and provide a clear roadmap for resolving these long-standing issues. The said Bill was deferred by the Committee till the provision of requisite information from the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

Furthermore, the Committee discussed the “Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024” and the “Islamabad Healthcare Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2024”, moved by Ms. Shaista Pervaiz, MNA.

The Committee pointed out that the regulation of psychologists remained largely unregulated despite the increasing demand for mental health services across Pakistan. It recommended to regulate the profession of psychology to ensure that mental health professionals are properly certified and practicing in line with legal and international standards. Both the Bills were deferred till the next meeting.

The panel also acknowledged the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) for its efforts in addressing the discrepancies in the MDCAT 2024 examination. The Committee was apprised that the MDCAT retake was set to take place in December 2024, with all necessary safeguards in place to prevent the issue of paper leakage and other discrepencies encountered earlier.

The committee urged the government to prioritize health reforms as part of its broader policy agenda, emphasizing that healthcare as a fundamental right for every citizen and access to quality care should not be a privilege limited by socioeconomic status. The Committee expressed its determination to work for the progress on these vital issues, ensuring that the health and wellbeing of the people of Pakistan remains a top priority.