Nepra approves Rs. 1.14 per unit reduction in electricity prices

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a reduction of Rs. 1.14 per unit in electricity prices under the October 2024 monthly fuel adjustment charges.

This relief will apply to all consumers of distribution companies (DISCOs), except K-Electric customers. However, lifeline consumers, prepaid users, and electric vehicle charging stations are excluded from this reduction.

The decision follows a request by the Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G), which had proposed a decrease of Rs. 1.01 per unit. NEPRA conducted a public hearing on the proposal on November 26, 2024, before finalizing the reduction.

Meanwhile, NEPRA also issued a notification on December 2, 2024, announcing an 18-paisa per unit reduction in electricity prices for K-Electric consumers under the September monthly adjustment. This reduction will be reflected in December 2024 bills but excludes consumers using up to 300 units per month.

K-Electric had initially requested a 16-paisa per unit reduction for the September adjustment, along with permission to refund Rs. 247 million to its consumers. However, in recent months, K-Electric consumers have faced tariff hikes.

NEPRA had previously approved a 40-paisa per unit increase for K-Electric under the August adjustment, which will be reflected in January 2025 bills. Additionally, K-Electric consumers paid Rs. 3.17 per unit extra in November bills for the June adjustment and will pay Rs. 3.03 per unit extra in December bills for the July adjustment.

These developments highlight the ongoing adjustments in electricity pricing, offering mixed relief and challenges for consumers nationwide.