Nepra approves Rs1.19b quarterly tariff adjustment

ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has turned down the Ex-Discos petition for the transfer of Rs6.447 billion to consumers, on account of Quarterly Tariff Adjustments, and instead allowed Rs1.19 billion which will burden the consumers with additional Rs0.20 per unit in December bills.

“The authority has decided to allow positive quarterly adjustments of Rs1,187 million pertaining to the 1st quarter of the FY 2024-25, in a period of one month i.e. December 2024, at a uniform rate of Rs0.1957/kWh, ,” said NEPRA in its decision released here Thursday. The increase will be applicable to all consumer categories, of XWDiscos and KE, except lifeline consumers and prepaid consumers, the decision said.

Notably In their petitions, Ex-Wapda Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) had sought NEPRA nod for the recovery of Rs6.447 billion from electricity consumers on account of quarterly adjustments for the first quarter of FY2024-25 (July-September). Initially DISCOs had requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to allow them collection of an additional Rs8.71 billion; however, later, it was downward revised to Rs6.477 billion.

In the revised petition, DISCOs had downward revised the capacity charges to Rs6.99 billion from the early claimed Rs8.065 billion. Similarly, the amount requested on account operations and maintenance costs Rs1.25 billion has been downward revised to Rs993 million. The claim of Rs1.65 billion on account of system charges and market operations fees (UoSC & MoF) has also been downward revised to Rs1.491 billion. Interestingly, the saving of approximately Rs2.25 billion which was claimed by DISCOs in the initial petition, on account of minimising transmission and distribution losses, had also been upward revised to Rs2.993 billion. However, after making various adjustments, the authority has determined a positive adjustment of Rs1,187 million on account of variation in capacity charges, variable O&M, additional recovery on Incremental sales, use of system charges, market operator fee and FCA impact on T&D losses for the 1st quarter of FY 2024-25.

According to the decision, CPPA-G also requested to allow Rs1,007 million on account of legal charges in the instant quarterly adjustment. As per previous practice, the authority has deducted any adjustments pertaining to legal fees; therefore, while working out the instant quarterly adjustment, the negative legal fee adjustment has been excluded. In view of the relevant provisions of NEPRA Act, NE Policy and Policy Guidelines issued by the federal government, the authority has decided to allow the application of instant quarterly adjustments on the consumers of K-Electric as well, with the same applicability period, said the decision. Accordingly, the instant quarterly adjustment of Rs0.1957/kWh shall also be charged from the consumers of K-Electric except life line and prepaid consumers, to be recovered in a period of one month i.e. December 2024.

Here it is also pertinent to mention that the federal government filed a motion dated November, 24,2024 regarding winter demand initiative, whereby one of the terms and conditions of the initiative states that quarterly adjustments and PHL-DSS surcharge shall not be applicable on incremental consumption. Accordingly, no quarterly adjustment would be applicable on incremental consumption, pursuant to Winter Demand Initiative 2025.