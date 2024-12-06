Friday, December 06, 2024
NUML, Pakistan Institute of Mental Health join hands to promote collaborative activities

Our Staff Reporter
December 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and the Pakistan Institute of Mental Health (PIMH) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday to strengthen academia-industry linkages and promote collaborative activities in areas of mutual interest. The MoU was signed by Director General NUML, Brigadier Shahzad Munir, and Managing Director PIMH, Major (Retd) Muhammad Zubair Mian, at a ceremony held at NUML. This partnership marks a significant step toward fostering capacity building and professional growth for students and alumni of NUML’s Psychology Department. Under the agreement, both institutions have committed to leveraging their expertise and resources for mutual benefit. PIMH will facilitate the NUML students/ alumni of Psychology Department by providing internships and job placements in the industry and corporate sector. PIMH will provide capacity development opportunities to the students. It will coordinate with NUML in organizing various events including job fairs/ seminars/ conferences/ symposia ete, for developing strategic industry-academia linkages. Under the agreement, NUML will provide necessary support to PIMH regularly to identify potential students for placement / internships in industry and corporate sectors. NUML will take measures in collaboration with PIMH for the promotion of entrepreneurship culture. Speaking at the signing ceremony, DG NUML, Brigadier Shahzad Munir highlighted the importance of such partnerships in bridging the gap between academic learning and professional practice. “This MoU aligns with NUML’s vision of providing practical exposure and skill development to our students, ensuring they are prepared for the challenges of the modern workplace,” he said. Major (Retd) Muhammad Zubair Mian expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating,

 “Together, NUML and PIMH will create impactful opportunities for young professionals, contributing to the growth of both academia and the mental health industry in Pakistan.” This partnership sets a precedent for academic and professional synergy, promising a brighter future for NUML students and advancing PIMH’s mission to foster mental health awareness and professional development, according to a press release.

Our Staff Reporter

