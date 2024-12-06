Officials decide to continue combing operations in tri-border areas

DERA GHAZI KHAN - A divisional intelligence committee meeting, jointly chaired by Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir and Regional Police Officer Captain (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan, discussed threat alerts in Rajanpur Katcha Area and areas at Punjab-KP boundary in detail and decided to continue searching and combing operations to maintain law and order situation in the division. District police officers (DPOs), deputy commissioners, divisional heads of law-enforcement agencies and other officials attended the meeting and matters concerning security measures at Rajanpur Katcha Area, and tri-border area particularly the Punjab-KP boundary in Dera Ghazi Khan came under discussion, said a spokesman for the RPO in a statement. Dera Ghazi Khan division of Punjab has common boundary with three provinces including Baluchistan, Sindh and KP. The RPO said that keeping in view the threat from Khawarij terrorists, it had been decided to step up security and monitoring at inter-provincial check posts and searching and combing operations in areas around inter-provincial boundary would continue to be carried out jointly by police, Rangers, CTD and other law-enforcement agencies. Monitoring and security measures should be tighter at Punjab-KP boundary and personnel deputed there should remain in a high state of alert, he added. He also ordered strict security measures at check posts in Katcha areas and added that SOPs should be strictly observed during the movement of security teams. He said the LEAs had already thwarted eight attacks by Khawarij terrorists on check-posts at Punjab-KP boundary and expressed commitment to continue to defeat terrorists through a coordinated strategy.