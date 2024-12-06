Friday, December 06, 2024
Ombudsman Sukkur conducts Khuli Kachehri

STAFF REPORT
December 06, 2024
SUKKUR  -  The Regional Director, Ombudsman office Sukkur, Syed Mehmood Ali Shah on Thursday organized an open court (Khuli Kachehri) at the Circuit House Sukkur to address issues faced by federal government employees.  During the session, complaints regarding delays in pension disbursements, irregularities in financial matters and other administrative concerns were presented.  The Regional Director assured participants that their grievances would be resolved on a priority basis and directed relevant officers to take immediate action.  He emphasised that the purpose of the open court was to provide solutions to public issues at their doorstep, promising to resolve all pending cases within the coming months.

