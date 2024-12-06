Pakistan Army win Men’s National Road Cycling Championship 2024

LAHORE - Pakistan Army won the Men’s National Road Cycling Championship 2024, organized by the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), that culminated in grand fashion in Lahore. The event, held from December 2 to 4, featured exciting displays of talent from top cyclists across the country. A total of eight teams, including representatives from Pakistan Army, Pakistan WAPDA, HEC, Pakistan Railways, and provincial teams, competed for the coveted titles. The championship kicked off with the 40KM Individual Time Trial (ITT) on the first day, where M Bilal of Pakistan Army impressed the crowd with an exceptional performance, securing first place with a time of 54:49. Abdul Wahid from WAPDA followed closely in second with a time of 56:44, while Sabir, also from WAPDA, finished third at 57:04. Day two saw the 70KM Team Time Trial (TTT), where Pakistan Army continued to dominate, clinching the top spot with a time of 1:32:33. WAPDA secured second place with a time of 1:33:14, and Railways took third with a time of 1:49:03. The final day featured the thrilling 120KM Road Scratch Race. M Bilal from Army once again emerged victorious, finishing first with a time of 3:08:03. Izzat Ullah of WAPDA claimed second place, clocking in at 3:08:04, while Abdul Wahid from WAPDA finished third with a time of 3:09:24.

In the overall standings, Pakistan Army emerged as the champion with a total of 79 points. Pakistan WAPDA followed closely in second place with 67 points, while Pakistan Railways took third with 18 points. Sindh finished in fourth place with 12 points.

PCF President Idris Haider Khawaja expressed his satisfaction with the event’s success. “This championship marks the return of full participation from all departments, and it has been a fantastic success. I congratulate M Bilal for his outstanding performances and commend Pakistan WAPDA for their efforts,” he said.

PCF Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair also lauded the participants, emphasizing the federation’s commitment to promoting cycling in Pakistan. “We are proud of all the athletes who competed. We look forward to the upcoming Men’s National Track Cycling Championship 2025 and building a strong team for future events,” he added.

Klair also thanked the dedicated officials, including Waqar Ali, Talha Babar, Qasir Sadiq, Shahzada Butt, Nouman, Haider Ali, Shah Zaman, Zahid Gulfam, and others, whose tireless efforts ensured the championship ran smoothly.Special thanks were extended to DHA Lahore for their invaluable support in making the event a success.