Pakistan played vital role in pleading case over climate change impacts

ISLAMABAD - The members of Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination yesterday assured that Pakistan’s active participation in the COP29 has paved the way for concessional loans and new project approvals

The committee meeting, chaired by Tahira Aurangzeb, reviewed Pakistan’s participation and outcomes from the recently concluded COP 29.

The meeting highlighted Pakistan’s strong representation at the global climate summit, key takeaways from negotiations, and actionable steps moving forward. The committee emphasized the importance of local solutions, robust financial mechanisms, and equitable participation in climate initiatives.

The Ministry of Climate Change briefed the committee on Pakistan’s comprehensive engagement at the COP29. The committee was apprised that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led Pakistan’s delegation, participating in the World Leaders Climate Action Summit.

Pakistan unveiled its Climate Finance Strategy, detailing a roadmap for adaptation, mitigation, and resilience by 2030, and launched Carbon Market Guidelines, positioning the country as a leader in voluntary carbon trading under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. Pakistan’s pavilion hosted 52 events featuring over 200 speakers from 60 plus organizations, drawing significant international attention.

The Secretary of Climate Change underscored the progress made in securing international commitments, including an MoU for flood insurance worth $200 million under the Global Shield Framework. However, challenges such as delays in pledged contributions to the Loss and Damage Fund and geopolitical barriers in accessing large-scale climate finance were noted.

The committee members raised critical concerns about the funds utilized for Pakistan’s pavilion and the tangible benefits derived from COP 29 participation. The secretary assured the committee that unused funds remain with the Ministry and that Pakistan’s active participation has paved the way for concessional loans and new project approvals. Members also emphasized the need for elected representatives to be included in climate delegations, as their knowledge of grassroots issues is invaluable in shaping policies.

The committee discussed Pakistan’s proactive role in negotiations, particularly on the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG), emphasizing non-debt-inducing finance for developing countries. The Secretary also highlighted the strategic focus on climate adaptation, technology transfer, and ecosystem restoration as priority areas.

The committee also deferred the Bill namely “The Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2024” (Moved by Ms. Nuzhat Sadiq, MNA) till next meeting.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination was attended by MNAs Tahira Aurangzeb, Aqeel Malik (virtually), Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Musarrat Asif Khawaja, Shaista Khan, Shaista Pervaiz, Shagufta Jumani, Mussarat Rafique Mahesar, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Shahzada Muhammad Gushtasap Khan, Ghulam Muhammad, and Awais Haider Jakhar (virtually).