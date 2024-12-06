Friday, December 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan Post to be digitalised completely in 2025: PMG

Our Staff Reporter
December 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  Postmaster General Lahore Iram Tariq said on Thursday that the Pakistan Post was undergoing a process of digitalization which would be completed the next year to match contemporary age advancements in communications service delivery.

During her visit to south Punjab circle office Multan, she said the Pakistan Post was ensuring speedy postal and Money Order services in accordance with the modern trends while its saving schemes were also attracting public. She said that Pakistan Post was playing a constructive role in strengthening economy as per vision of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Postmaster General South Punjab circle Multan Zaheerullah Khatak, deputy postmaster general Rai Saifullah, chief postmaster Arif Khan Niazi were also present among others.

The PMG Lahore received a briefing from officials on revenue affairs, postal services and heard problems of the employees.

NA panel expresses concerns over state of healthcare facilities at Polyclinic

Iram Tariq said that the efforts being made by Pakistan Post to improve services were bearing fruit and helpful in winning back the confidence of the people. She also promised to solve problems of the employees.

PAKISTAN POST, NAB JOINTLY ORGANISE SEMINAR

The Pakistan Post organised a seminar here on Thursday, under the guidelines of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), wherein speakers highlighted the need for stringent internal control and anti-corruption measures within departments to weed out the menace of corruption.

Chief Postmaster General Multan GPO Arif Khan Niazi said that negligence in performance of duty also falls within the ambit of corruption and urged officers and officials to be dutiful. He added that radical steps within the department to weed out corruption were mandatory not only to eliminate corruption but also to improve financial standing of the country and its image at the international level.

NUML, Pakistan Institute of Mental Health join hands to promote collaborative activities

“Its not just financial dishonesty, dereliction of duty also falls within the definition of corruption,” Niazi said adding that failure in delivering package in time was also a form of corruption. Senior Postmaster Multan Muhammad Ishaq Khan Baloch, Manager Express Post Abdul Rauf Khan, senior postmaster (delivery) Shahid Yousuf and others were present.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1733373189.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024