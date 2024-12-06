Pakistan Post to be digitalised completely in 2025: PMG

MULTAN - Postmaster General Lahore Iram Tariq said on Thursday that the Pakistan Post was undergoing a process of digitalization which would be completed the next year to match contemporary age advancements in communications service delivery.

During her visit to south Punjab circle office Multan, she said the Pakistan Post was ensuring speedy postal and Money Order services in accordance with the modern trends while its saving schemes were also attracting public. She said that Pakistan Post was playing a constructive role in strengthening economy as per vision of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Postmaster General South Punjab circle Multan Zaheerullah Khatak, deputy postmaster general Rai Saifullah, chief postmaster Arif Khan Niazi were also present among others.

The PMG Lahore received a briefing from officials on revenue affairs, postal services and heard problems of the employees.

Iram Tariq said that the efforts being made by Pakistan Post to improve services were bearing fruit and helpful in winning back the confidence of the people. She also promised to solve problems of the employees.

PAKISTAN POST, NAB JOINTLY ORGANISE SEMINAR

The Pakistan Post organised a seminar here on Thursday, under the guidelines of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), wherein speakers highlighted the need for stringent internal control and anti-corruption measures within departments to weed out the menace of corruption.

Chief Postmaster General Multan GPO Arif Khan Niazi said that negligence in performance of duty also falls within the ambit of corruption and urged officers and officials to be dutiful. He added that radical steps within the department to weed out corruption were mandatory not only to eliminate corruption but also to improve financial standing of the country and its image at the international level.

“Its not just financial dishonesty, dereliction of duty also falls within the definition of corruption,” Niazi said adding that failure in delivering package in time was also a form of corruption. Senior Postmaster Multan Muhammad Ishaq Khan Baloch, Manager Express Post Abdul Rauf Khan, senior postmaster (delivery) Shahid Yousuf and others were present.