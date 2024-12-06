Pakistan women ready to face Saudi Arabia in FIFA friendly clash 

The Pakistan women's football team is set to compete against Saudi Arabia in a FIFA Women's International Friendly match on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at the Aspire Zone in Doha.

The only encounter between two countries will kick off at 9:00 PM PKT.

After completing a rigorous three-day training camp under the guidance of head coach Adeel Rizki, the Pakistan squad is now well-prepared to take on the challenge.

The training sessions on December 4, 5 and 6 allowed the team to regain match fitness after a two-month break since their last match in the SAFF Women's Championship 2024 against Bangladesh.

Speaking ahead of the match, Head Coach Adeel Rizki shared his thoughts on the team’s preparations. “All players in the camp are injury-free and in good spirits. Although we only had two training sessions to prepare for this match, the team has shown great commitment and focus. We are missing some key players, which has given us the opportunity to test younger talent. Despite the challenges, we are ready to compete and make Pakistan proud.”