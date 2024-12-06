Panellists for new steps to strengthen family planning programs

karachi - Exploring actionable strategies to strengthen family planning programs in Pakistan, speakers at a panel discussion have proposed unified and coordinated actions to align societal attitudes, promote grassroots engagement, and drive policy implementation.

The panel discussion was arranged by USAID’s Building Healthy Families (BHF) project titled “Flip the FP: A New Call to Action” here on Thursday. The session engaged policymakers, experts, and youth in exploring actionable strategies to strengthen family planning programs in Pakistan.

The panel featured distinguished speakers, including Dr. Kaiser Bengali, renowned economist; Dr. Tamkenat Mansoor, prominent content creator; Khursheed Nadeem, TV host and Chairperson of the National Rehmatul Lil Aalameen wa Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority; and Dr. Iffat Zafar Agha, CEO of Sehat Khani. The session was chaired by Ms. Nida Khuhro, Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Population Welfare, and moderated by representatives of USAID’s BHF project.

The panellists shared insights into key challenges and proposed unified and coordinated actions to align societal attitudes, promote grassroots engagement, and drive policy implementation.

The audience included students, faculty members, civil society representatives, international organizations, and participants from across the country.

Dr. Kaiser Bengali emphasized the importance of involving sociologists and psychologists in research to deepen our understanding of community dynamics. He highlighted the need to explore how people and communities perceive and respond to various issues, uncovering their motivations and perspectives. Dr. Bengali stressed that such insights are crucial for designing interventions that are not only evidence-based but also tailored to the specific needs and realities of the communities.

Dr. Tamkenat Mansoor stressed the critical need to raise awareness about children’s rights, pointing out that parenting involves more than just bringing a child into the world, it requires understanding and fulfilling the rights every child is entitled to.

She called on the state to take responsibility for providing security to its citizens, arguing that when people lack confidence in the state’s ability to support them, they see having more children as their only option for future stability. Khursheed Nadeem emphasized that these cultural norms not only hinder the progress of gender equality but also place undue pressure on families and individuals.

He pointed out that every parent has a duty to care for, educate, and nurture their children, helping them grow into responsible and capable individuals.

Dr. Iffat Zafar Agha called for critical role of telehealth in improving access to healthcare, particularly for women. She highlighted that telehealth services can bridge gaps in healthcare accessibility, providing women with the opportunity to seek medical advice and support from the comfort of their homes.

The panel discussion facilitated meaningful dialogue, provided platform to previously unheard voices to be heard, and facilitated an exchange of diverse perspectives, laying the groundwork for a deeper understanding to advance family planning initiatives in Pakistan.