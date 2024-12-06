Payoneer XBorder Excellence Awards 2024 to honour Pakistan’s digital economy leaders

Lahore - Pakistan’s booming digital economy is shaping the future of global commerce, with entrepreneurs, freelancers, and tech innovators leading the charge. These trailblazers are redefining the country’s role in cross-border trade, showcasing resilience and innovation in a rapidly evolving marketplace. With IT and IT-enabled services—key components of the freelance economy—contributing over $3.2 billion to Pakistan’s export earnings in 2023-2024, the nation’s export potential continues to rise significantly(Source). To celebrate their contributions, the Payoneer XBorder Excellence Awards 2024 will recognise the standout achievements of SMBs, ecommerce and marketplace sellers, freelancers, and content creators in Pakistan’s cross-border landscape.

“The XBorder Excellence Awards 2024 is aligned with our mission to celebrate the invaluable contributions of the export ecosystem of Pakistan to the growing digital economy. Our cross-border payment platform is strategically designed to help businesses thrive in a rapidly evolving cross-border trade, create value across global markets, and drive local economic activity,” said Mohsin Muzzafer, Country Manager, Pakistan for Payoneer and keynote speaker for the event.

The event will spotlight exceptional performances in three categories: marketplace sellers and D2C brands that are driving exponential growth in Pakistan’s burgeoning e-commerce sector, digital marketing agencies and gaming studios shaping global trends through innovation, and freelancers leading Pakistan’s sunrise industry, which contributed significantly to IT-enabled exports in 2023-2024. This event celebrates growth leaders of SMBs and top freelancer talent in the domains of software development, graphic design, content creation, and digital consulting, highlighting how these innovators are redefining global outsourcing by connecting Pakistan to international markets.

A panel discussion titled Beyond Borders: Empowering Pakistan’s Innovators for Global Success will be a key highlight of the event. The session will feature insights from leading industry experts, including Danish Mateen, Product Head at Faysal Bank Limited, Mohsin Muzaffer, Country Manager for Payoneer Pakistan, Muhammad Harris Saeed Khan, Head of Consumer Products at JazzCash, alongwith Monis Rahman, Chairman, Rozee.pk.

The discussion will explore critical themes, including challenges and opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to expand globally, the role of digital payments in facilitating cross-border growth, and strategies for leveraging innovation to thrive in the international marketplace. Each panelist will share perspectives aligned with their expertise, providing actionable insights for Pakistan’s SMBs and digital entrepreneurs to scale and succeed in the global economy.

By celebrating these changemakers, the awards underscore the vital role of Pakistan’s digital talent in driving innovation and expanding the country’s footprint in the global economy.