PHA starts decorating parks

December 06, 2024
RAWALPINDI   -   Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) started decorating various parks in the city by planting winter flowers. Besides seasonal plants, the parks’ decor also includes other flowering plants to enhance the visual appeal and beauty of the parks. Director General PHA, Ahmed Hassan Ranjha said that the authority was continuing its determined efforts to ensure the beauty of the city and recreational facilities for its citizens. “With the winter season, various parks and green belts of the city have been specially decorated with winter flowers and the green belts are being decorated with beautiful flowers and plants,” he said.

He informed that the PHA has specially decorated the green belts of Rashid Minhas Road with seasonal flowers, which  adds to the natural beauty and gives a sense of natural comfort to the passers-by.

He further informed that the main avenues of Rawalpindi are also being decorated with portraits of national heroes of the country.

“The flowering plants planted in the parks include marigold, calendula, zinnia, calamus and dahlia,” said the spokesman PHA.

