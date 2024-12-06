PM disappointed over lack of global accountability of Israel

Shehbaz Sharif reaffirms support for Palestine’s just struggle for freedom. Orders FBR to implement revenue collection strategy. Directs to create employment opportunities in Balochistan’s border districts.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the just struggle of the Palestinian people for their right to self-determination, freedom and justice.

He was talking to Palestinian Ambassador Dr Zuhair Mohammad Hamadallah Zaid, who called on him in Islamabad. The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s strongest condemnation of Israel’s genocidal actions against innocent Palestinians, particularly the worsening situation since October 7, 2023 that has resulted in the loss of over 43,000 lives and injured more than 105,000 others.

He expressed his deep disappointment at the absence of global accountability of Israel and reiterated the call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and unhindered flow of humanitarian assistance to the suffering Palestinian people in the occupied territories.

The Prime Minister assured the Ambassador that the entire Pakistani nation stands united in its solidarity with the brave Palestinian people and will continue to support them in every possible way.

He also stressed upon the need for a just and lasting resolution of the Palestine issue, based on the two-state solution, with the creation of an independent state of Palestine with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the UN’s relevant resolutions.

Ambassador Dr. Zuhair Mohammad Hamadallah Zaid deeply appreciated Pakistan’s steadfast support to the Palestinian people during their present ordeal, as well as Pakistan’s principled position on the Palestinian Question. He thanked the Prime Minister for his support for Palestine, providing humanitarian assistance and offering scholarships to Palestinian medical students to complete their studies in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister wished the Ambassador a productive tenure in Pakistan and assured him of his full support at all times.

Also, PM Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ensure effective and swift taxation and take strict measures to implement the strategy for revenue collection. The prime minister, who chaired a review meeting on the country’s economic situation and digitization of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), said that the FBR’s digitization was a key component of the government’s agenda of economic reforms, according to a PM Office press release.

He appreciated the progress in the FBR’s digitization and lauded the efforts of the finance minister, state minister for finance, FBR chairman and secretary of finance. Expressing satisfaction over the increasing fiscal space, he said the efforts of the economic team were coming to fruition.

The prime minister directed to complete the important tasks related to the FBR’s digitization by the end of this month.

He said that consequent to the crackdown against the smuggled fuel and reduction in petrol and diesel prices, the sale of petroleum products had reached 1.58 million metric tons - the highest ever during the last 25 months. Instructing strict measures to curb petrol smuggling, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that 15% increase in the year-on-year sale of petroleum products showed the revival of the energy market.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Cheema, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appreciated the performance of the Ministry of Commerce for its prompt compliance for his instructions issued and directed to convene a meeting of the National Export Development Board next week to increase Pakistani exports.

The prime minister made these remarks while chairing a review meeting on Commerce Ministry’s performance, a PM office news release said.

The prime minister directed to take immediate steps to create sustainable employment opportunities for the border districts of Balochistan and step up measures to further increase Pakistani rice exports to Malaysia.

During Dato’ Sri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent visit to Pakistan, it was agreed to increase rice exports from Pakistan to Malaysia, he added.

The PM underscored that the existing special economic zones in Pakistan would be activated along with proper facilities of hotels, hospitals, business schools and other services to increase domestic exports.

The prime minister directed to form a special cabinet committee to increase the production of wheat, cotton, sugarcane, rice, edible oil and other major crops.