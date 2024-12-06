Friday, December 06, 2024
PM Shehbaz assures Fazl to address grievances on Madrassah Bill

Web Desk
6:24 PM | December 06, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman that the government will address his reservations regarding the Madrassah Registration Bill.

The assurance came during a phone call on Friday, during which Maulana Fazlur Rehman raised concerns about the bill. A JUI-F spokesperson stated that the prime minister pledged to resolve the party's grievances, emphasizing the protection of religious seminaries’ reputation.

"We will not allow anyone to tarnish the image of religious seminaries," Maulana Fazlur Rehman asserted, advising the prime minister to avoid any controversies on the matter.

Earlier, on Wednesday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad. During the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed dissatisfaction over the president's refusal to sign the Madrassah Registration Bill, despite its passage by both houses of parliament.

Bilawal assured the JUI-F chief that he would take up the issue with the government to seek a resolution.

