PM Shehbaz reaffirms commitment to eradicate terrorism

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated his unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism from Pakistan.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the seventh Maritime Security Workshop at the Pakistan Naval War College in Lahore, he emphasized the heavy toll terrorism has taken on the nation. He noted that Pakistan has lost 80,000 lives and suffered economic damages worth billions of dollars during its fight against terrorism.

The premier pointed out that terrorism had been largely eradicated during his previous tenure but lamented its resurgence. He vowed not to rest until the complete elimination of terrorism, underscoring the steps taken by his government, including multiple meetings of the Apex Committee to strengthen law and order.

He paid tribute to the sacrifices of the armed forces, stating that the bravery and commitment of officers and soldiers in ensuring the nation's security would not go in vain.

Highlighting the significance of maritime security, the Prime Minister praised the Pakistan Navy's readiness and capability to address diverse threats, calling it a formidable force. He emphasized the importance of harnessing the blue economy for national progress and development.

PM Shehbaz also acknowledged China's support in the maritime sector, stressing that Pakistan's prosperity is closely tied to the development of the Gwadar port.