Friday, December 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM wants rightsizing body to consider CPEC dissolution matter

PM wants rightsizing body to consider CPEC dissolution matter
Fawad Yousafzai
December 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tasked the Ministry of Planning to forward the matter related to dissolution of China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority to the Rightsizing Committee  for consideration, while the ministry  has also recommended the repeal of the CPEC Authority Act.

The revelation was made during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives that met with Senator Quratul Ain Marri in chair here Thursday.

The Senate Committee deliberated on the Private Member’s Bill titled “The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022.” moved by Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir, who stated that the said amendment proposes inclusion of one representative each from the Senate and the National Assembly in the CPEC Authority. The mover of the Bill further mentioned that the ministry had previously stated that a proposal to dissolve the authority had been sent to the Prime Minister.

PPP, PML-N agree to resolve issues

 The Secretary MoPD informed that the authority is currently dysfunctional and that the prime minister has desired to forward the matter to the Rightsizing Committee of the Federal Government for their consideration and that the Ministry has also recommend to initiate the process to repeal the CPEC Authority Act. After detailed deliberations, the Committee unanimously agreed to pass the Bill.

Tags:

Fawad Yousafzai

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1733373189.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024