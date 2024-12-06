PM wants rightsizing body to consider CPEC dissolution matter

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tasked the Ministry of Planning to forward the matter related to dissolution of China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority to the Rightsizing Committee for consideration, while the ministry has also recommended the repeal of the CPEC Authority Act.

The revelation was made during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives that met with Senator Quratul Ain Marri in chair here Thursday.

The Senate Committee deliberated on the Private Member’s Bill titled “The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022.” moved by Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir, who stated that the said amendment proposes inclusion of one representative each from the Senate and the National Assembly in the CPEC Authority. The mover of the Bill further mentioned that the ministry had previously stated that a proposal to dissolve the authority had been sent to the Prime Minister.

The Secretary MoPD informed that the authority is currently dysfunctional and that the prime minister has desired to forward the matter to the Rightsizing Committee of the Federal Government for their consideration and that the Ministry has also recommend to initiate the process to repeal the CPEC Authority Act. After detailed deliberations, the Committee unanimously agreed to pass the Bill.