PMD forecast rain, snowfall in upper parts of country

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills in upper parts of the country due to the cold wave conditions affecting most parts of the country from December 08-14 which would help provide relief to those residing in the smog affected areas.

A westerly wave was likely to affect the upper parts of the country from December 07. The PMD has forecast a significant drop in day and night temperatures due to the cold wave conditions.

Day temperatures are likely to drop (04-06) degrees Celsius below normal in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir while 05-07 C below normal temperatures in Balochistan and Sindh.

Cold with gusty winds are likely in Sindh, Balochistan, and parts of Punjab. Frost is also likely to develop over plains.

Moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Shangla, Manshera, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Astore, Ghizer, Gilgit, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli, Haveli and Bagh from December 07th (night) to December 11 with occasional gaps.

Light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad and Jhang from December 07th (night) to December 08 (afternoon).

About the possible impacts, the PMD advised the farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast, particularly frost conditions.

The citizens should avoid long periods of outdoor exposure to cold and windy weather during the night and morning hours.

Tourists and travelers visiting mountainous areas are advised to remain cautious during this period.

All concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation, particularly in northern areas.