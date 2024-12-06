PMD forecasts cold, dry weather with fog in parts of Punjab, Sindh

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the country over the next 24 hours, with very cold conditions expected in northern areas during the morning and night hours.

Patchy fog is likely to persist in some plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during the early morning hours.

As per the synoptic situation, continental air currently dominates most regions, while a weak westerly wave is expected to affect the upper parts of the country starting Saturday night.

Over the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed across much of the country. Leh was the coldest location, with temperatures plummeting to -10°C on Thursday.