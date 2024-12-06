Friday, December 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PMD forecasts cold, dry weather with fog in parts of Punjab, Sindh

PMD forecasts cold, dry weather with fog in parts of Punjab, Sindh
Web Desk
9:26 AM | December 06, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Health

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the country over the next 24 hours, with very cold conditions expected in northern areas during the morning and night hours.

Patchy fog is likely to persist in some plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during the early morning hours.

As per the synoptic situation, continental air currently dominates most regions, while a weak westerly wave is expected to affect the upper parts of the country starting Saturday night.

Over the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed across much of the country. Leh was the coldest location, with temperatures plummeting to -10°C on Thursday.

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1733373189.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024