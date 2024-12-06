PMU for Rawalpindi Ring Road Project not to be shut down: DG RDA

ISLAMABAD - The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has informed that the Project Management Unit (PMU) for the Rawalpindi Ring Road project has not been shut down.

In response to a shortage of staff within the PMU, the RDA has implemented proactive measures to ensure the continued progress of the project.

The Director General of RDA, Kinza Murtaza said that additional responsibilities have been assigned to RDA officers to manage the PMU effectively, preventing any delays in the execution of the Ring Road project.

This strategic decision was made to ensure the project’s timely completion, which is essential for enhancing infrastructure and alleviating traffic congestion in the region.