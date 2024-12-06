Poultry farmer shot dead in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - A poultry farmer was in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Thursday that one Saqib, a resident of Chak No. 77-RB Lohkay, was asleep at his poultry farm where unidentified assailants opened fire and killed him. The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress for arrest of the culprits, he added.

POULTRY FARMER KILLED MYSTERIOUSLY

A poultry farmer was under mysterious circumstances in the area of Khurarianwala police station. A police spokesman said here on Thursday that one Saqib, a resident of Chak No. 77-RB Lohkay, was asleep at his poultry farm where unidentified assailants opened fire and killed him. The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress for arrest of the culprits, he added.

COTTON FACTORY GUTTED

Precious material at a cotton factory was reduced to ashes in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Thursday that fire erupted at Ibrahim Cotton Factory situated on Khurarianwala-Jaranwala Road due to unknown reasons. The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious cotton bales and its waste material spread over approximately two kanals of land.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life was reported in this connection, he added.

INTERNATIONAL VOLUNTEERS DAY OBSERVED IN FAISALABAD

The International Volunteer Day was observed in Faisalabad with full zeal and zest to recognize the invaluable contributions of volunteers and their role in creating more resilient and compassionate societies.

In this connection, Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue 1122) organised an oath-taking ceremony in Faisalabad for the female students here on Thursday, who were trained in first aid under Chief Minister (CM) Internship Program.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir attended the event as chief guest and highlighted the impact of voluntary efforts in saving lives of the people and strengthening the communities.

He paid tributes to the tireless dedication of the individuals who were contributing to social development and said that the spirit of volunteering remains a beacon of hope as the world faces multifaceted challenges.