PPP only sharing burdens with PML-N, says Hassan Murtaza

LAHORE - Following the Executive meeting of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab, Syed Hassan Murtaza addressed the media, stating that the PPP is currently only sharing burdens with the PML-N. He emphasized that the Chief Minister of Punjab must acknowledge that PPP is not involved in policy-making. He urged that PPP should be taken into confidence on all matters, asserting, “If decisions are made alone, the burden should be borne alone, but if we work together, PPP will share the load.” He further demanded that the PPP be included in decision-making in Punjab. Murtaza, along with key PPP leaders such as Rana Farooq Saeed, Shehzad Saeed Cheema, Faisal Mir, Abid Siddiqui, and others, addressed a press conference at the PPP Punjab Executive meeting held at the ShahidDera on Canal Road. They revealed concerns regarding the Punjab government’s agricultural policies, noting that food security is at risk. They criticized the imposition of agricultural taxes, water levies, super taxes, and livestock taxes, which have burdened farmers. Murtaza questioned the current state of the cotton industry, with Pakistan, once an exporter, now importing cotton. The PPP leaders condemned the labeling of farmers as mafia, asserting that such remarks are inappropriate and harmful. Murtaza emphasized the challenges faced by farmers, including exploitation by the mafia when purchasing resources like seeds, fertilizers, and grain. “Why is the government draining our resources under the guise of super tax?” he asked. Murtaza also raised concerns about the lack of funds allocated for agricultural research, questioning whether bureaucrats truly understand the struggles of farmers. He noted that Punjab, as the largest province, should take a proactive approach in addressing issues affecting smaller provinces, such as the unrest in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. On the matter of political reprisals, Murtaza stressed that if such actions continue, it would hinder the progress of government allies. He pointed out that the PPP has always stood for strengthening the state, citing the sacrifices of Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. Regarding the organizational efforts of PPP in Central Punjab, Murtaza assured that work has been done to streamline the party’s activities, with notifications to be issued by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after December 7. Senior Vice President of PPP Central Punjab, Rana Farooq Saeed, highlighted the country’s economic challenges and the emerging food security crisis, calling for the repeal of agricultural taxes, water levies, and the removal of support prices for sugarcane and wheat. He warned that if farmers are not supported, the government could face a costly backlash. Before the press briefing, the PPP Punjab Executive passed two resolutions. The first expressed strong concern about the ruling PML-N’s failure to provide a level playing field for PPP in Punjab and called for an end to political and administrative victimization. The second resolution condemned the Punjab government’s imposition of super taxes on agriculture and income tax on livestock and demanded that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz provide farmers with better support prices for their crops. It also called for any decisions regarding new canals in Punjab to be taken in consultation with the Sindh government through the Council of Common Interests.

The PPP leadership continues to demand a more inclusive approach to governance in Punjab, ensuring the welfare of both farmers and political allies.