Friday, December 06, 2024
PPP, PML-N agree to resolve issues

Staff Reporter
December 06, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar called on Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here yesterday to discuss the differences between the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz). It was agreed in the meeting that the PPP and government committees will meet to resolve the issues between the PPP and the government, said a PPP statement. Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti were also present on the occasion.

