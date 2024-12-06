PR refunds Rs 380 mn to passengers over train delays in three years

Pakistan Railways has refunded Rs 380 million to passengers over the past three years due to delays in train departures from originating stations.

An official from the Ministry of Railways stated that Rs 33 million were refunded in 2023, Rs 269 million in 2022, and Rs 78 million in 2021 in response to complaints about undue delays. To enhance passenger convenience, the railway service informs travelers of train delays through SMS alerts.

Passengers are eligible for a full refund if a train is delayed by more than six hours from its starting station. Additionally, complimentary meals are provided during emergencies, and alternative arrangements, such as road transport or rerouting trains, are made when disruptions occur.

The official highlighted that rail transport remains an economical option for bulk cargo and long-distance hauls, offering fuel efficiency and a 75% improvement in environmental impact compared to road transport. However, road transport retains an advantage for shorter distances and smaller cargo due to doorstep loading and delivery options.

He emphasized the need for significant financial investment to modernize Pakistan's over-aged rail infrastructure. Countries with advanced rail systems, like the United States, China, and European nations, benefit from dedicated freight corridors, bulk haulage regulations, and efficient operations, which lower costs and improve logistics.