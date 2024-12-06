President, PM laud security forces for eliminating eight Khawarij in KP operations

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the security forces for eliminating eight Khawarij, including a wanted terrorist, in two successful operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, President Zardari commended the bravery of the security forces and expressed gratitude for their role in combating terrorism. He reaffirmed the nation’s resolve to eradicate the menace of Fitna Al Khawarij and ensure the safety of the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging the sacrifices and commitment of the Pakistan Army in the ongoing war against terrorism. He reiterated the government’s determination to eliminate all forms of terrorism and emphasized the unity of the nation in this mission.

Both leaders expressed solidarity with the security forces and urged the nation to continue supporting efforts to ensure peace and stability.