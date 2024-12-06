PSB implements ‘code of ethics’ for sports federations in line with Olympic Charter

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), in its 31st Board meeting, introduced a series of transformative reforms to elevate the governance and operational standards of sports federations in the country.

Among the key measures approved are the implementation of the Pakistan Code of Ethics and Governance in Sports (PCEGS), the establishment of an independent Election Commission, and the creation of a dedicated tribunal for sports-related disputes. These initiatives align with the principles of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Charter. The meeting, chaired by Rana Sanaullah Khan, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination and President of the PSB, took significant steps to ensure transparency, integrity, and accountability in sports management. These reforms reflect international best practices already adopted by countries like the UK, Australia, and Switzerland.

The key decisions approved during the meeting include Pakistan Code of Ethics and Governance in Sports (PCEGS): This framework aims to ensure transparency and integrity by addressing corruption, nepotism, and doping within sports federations. It aligns governance with national laws and international standards.

Independent Election Commission: A new commission will oversee all sports federation elections, ensuring free, fair, and transparent processes. This step fulfills directives from the Islamabad High Court and adheres to IOC principles.

Dedicated Tribunal for Sports Governance Disputes:The tribunal will handle disputes, complaints, and appeals related to sports governance, offering impartial and timely resolutions to maintain smooth operations within federations.

Model Constitution for Federations: Sports federations are mandated to align their governance frameworks with the IOC Charter and their respective international federation structures, reinforcing transparency and autonomy.

Enhanced Athlete Rewards and Gold Card Introduction:The revised cash reward policy increases incentives for international gold medalists, with up to PKR 10 million as a prize. Medal-winning athletes will also receive Gold Cards, granting access to PSB facilities nationwide for enhanced training and resources.

The Board members, including representatives from the Higher Education Commission, Pakistan Tennis Federation, and Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association, unanimously supported the reforms. However, President POA Syed Mohammad Abid Qadri Gillani opposed the implementation of the Code of Ethics, Election Commission, and Tribunal, citing concerns about their alignment with IOC governance principles.

The PSB expressed confidence that these measures would promote good governance, elevate Pakistan’s sports standards, and provide athletes with the support they need to compete on international platforms.