PSL hosts fifth corporate briefing session, highlights financial growth, strategic initiatives

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Services Limited (PSL) held its fifth corporate briefing session on November 27, 2024, at Islamabad Marriott Hotel, in compliance with Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) directives. The session provided stakeholders with key insights into the company’s financial performance, strategic initiatives, and operational achievements, reaffirming PSL’s commitment to transparency and excellence. Muhammad Amir, Company Secretary, gave an overview of PSL’s journey since its acquisition by Hashoo Group in 1985. He emphasised PSL’s transformation into Pakistan’s leading hospitality company, with a portfolio spanning five-star, four-star hotels, alongwith some exciting upcoming initiatives, catering to a diverse range of traveller preferences, combining luxury, value, and convenience. He outlined PSL’s ambitious brand strategy, emphasising its focus on delivering tailored experiences. Pearl-Continental (PC) Hotels and Resorts define five-star luxury, whereas PC Legacy Hotels elevate four-star accommodations with affordability. He also announced PC residences as an upcoming project, offering premium serviced apartments to meet evolving market demands. Project updates on PSL’s ongoing construction of two five-star Pearl-Continental Hotels in Multan and Mirpur were also shared.

Additionally, the forum was also updated on the launch of PC Legacy Skardu, which offers a tranquil retreat amid stunning landscapes, and Rumanza by Pearl-Continental, a luxury golf resort in Multan that features South Asia’s largest golf course.

Tahir Mahmood, Chief Financial Officer, presented PSL’s financial achievements, reporting an impressive earnings per share (EPS) of Rs13.08. This performance reflects the company’s robust market position and sustained growth trajectory.

During the session, the management also shared PSL’s success in expanding its culinary footprint with standalone restaurants. Key highlights included Sakura in DHA Karachi, celebrated for its authentic Japanese dining experience, and Dumpukht in DHA Lahore, renowned for its rich Mughlai cuisine.

The event was attended by senior management, key stakeholders, and board members, including the Deputy Chairman and CEO, of Hashoo Group and Director of the Company, Murtaza Hashwani; Chief Executive Officer, Hospitality Division, Bastien Blanc; Chief Financial Officer, Tahir Mahmood; Company Secretary, Muhammad Amir; and Board Members, Shakir Abu Bakar, Haseeb Gardezi, Ayesha Khan, M Ghazali Marghoob, Rohail Ajmal, Shahid Hussain, and Saleem Ahmed Ranjha.

These ventures exemplify PSL’s strategy to enhance its hospitality offerings and cater to evolving guest preferences in urban markets with broader operational activities, including Pearl Tours and Travels (Pvt) Limited, which offers comprehensive travel planning, tour management, and transportation solutions, enhancing PSL’s role in the tourism sector.