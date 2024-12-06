PTI forms committee to negotiate with ‘stakeholders’

ISLAMABAD - The jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Thursday formed a five-member committee comprising his party’s senior leadership to negotiate with the ‘stakeholders’ on the former’s demands.

Talking to reporters following his meeting with former prime minister Imran Khan at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry confirmed that the party chief has formed the committee headed by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan.

In the past, the ex-premier had been taking a hard line by saying that he would only talk with the powerful military establishment. It is not exactly clear what prompted him to change his heart by forming a committee to negotiate with the political stakeholders. However, it is obvious that the retreat of PTI from Islamabad’s D-Chowk following a crackdown of police and paramilitary troops on the party’s protesters has led the cricketer-turned politician either to change his political strategy or take a soft line. According to lawyer Chaudhry, the other members of the committee are Secretary General PTI Salman Akram Raja, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza and former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser. The committee was tasked to talk with the government to press it to meet PTI’s demands including formation of a judicial commission to hold transparent investigations into incidents of May 9 and November 26, and release of political prisoners.

The panel was given the deadline of December 13. In case of failure of talks, the PTI would start a “civil disobedience movement” from December 14, Khan was quoted as saying this during his meeting with the party leadership. In a statement on his X handle, which is not in his access, he said that overseas Pakistanis would be appealed to limit the flow of foreign remittance as part of the movement. “We would go beyond this in the next phase,” he added.

Khan in the meeting with the leadership also instructed them to arrange “Shuhda March” – a political gathering – on December 13 in Peshawar and all opposition parties including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) should be invited to participate in it.

Khan during the hearing of GHQ (General Headquarters – the term used for the headquarters of Pakistan Army) attack case met with a number of his party leaders and former political aides after a long time. Those included PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry and Omar Ayub Khan, besides others.