Punjab contingent’s camp training for Quaid Games start

LAHORE - The training camps of Punjab’s male and female teams got underway at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Thursday for the preparation of upcoming Inter-Provincial Quaid-e-Azam Games. DG Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry visited football, volleyball and taekwondo training camps and inspected the training process of athletes minutely. Talking on this occasion, Khizar Afzaal said that Punjab’s 374 athletes from 15 games are participating in training camps. The expert coaches will polish the sports skills and improve the playing techniques of camp probables at the camps to be conducted till Dec 11, he added.