Friday, December 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Restriction on business hours lifted in Lahore, Multan amid improved air quality

Restriction on business hours lifted in Lahore, Multan amid improved air quality
Web Desk
6:38 PM | December 06, 2024
Regional, Lahore

The Punjab government has lifted restrictions on business operating hours for shops, shopping malls, hotels, and restaurants in Lahore and Multan. This decision, effective immediately, comes following an improvement in the Air Quality Index, as outlined in a notification issued by Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh, Director General of Environment.

Under the Punjab Environment Protection Act 1997, the move allows businesses to operate without any time constraints. Relevant departments have been informed about the updated policy.

Previously, hotels, restaurants, eateries, and food points were permitted to remain open until 10 PM, an extension from the earlier 8 PM deadline. Meanwhile, home delivery and takeaway services have consistently been exempt from timing restrictions.

The Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab stated that air quality in Lahore and Multan, the province's most smog-affected cities, has shown improvement. However, it remains above hazardous levels.

PM Shehbaz assures Fazl to address grievances on Madrassah Bill

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1733465485.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024