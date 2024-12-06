Friday, December 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Road accident in Karachi claims two lives

Our Staff Reporter
December 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  At least two persons were killed and two other were wounded in a road accident in Karachi on late Thursday night. According to details, the accident occurred at the Malir-Memon Goth Link Road where a speeding trailer hit two motorcycles, killing two persons on the spot and injuring two others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. The deceased were identified and 22-year-old Asad and 45-year-old Riaz. Police sources informed that the driver of the trailer managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1733373189.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024