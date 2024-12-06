Road accident in Karachi claims two lives

KARACHI - At least two persons were killed and two other were wounded in a road accident in Karachi on late Thursday night. According to details, the accident occurred at the Malir-Memon Goth Link Road where a speeding trailer hit two motorcycles, killing two persons on the spot and injuring two others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. The deceased were identified and 22-year-old Asad and 45-year-old Riaz. Police sources informed that the driver of the trailer managed to escape from the scene after the accident.