Rupee sheds 02 pasia against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 02 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.94 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.92. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.50 and Rs279.00, respectively. The price of Euro increased by 85 paisa to close at Rs292.98 against the last day’s closing of Rs292.13, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.85, whereas an increase of Rs1.32 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs354.03 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs352.71.

The exchange rate of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs75.67 and Rs73.97, respectively.